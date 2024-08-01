Crypto populism in America can have bad consequences

And lobbying is really what this is about. Forget tales of a people’s army of crypto donors, or of high-minded principles like SBF’s beloved ‘effective altruism’; serious PAC money is being kicked in by venture-capital firms like Andreessen Horowitz and exchanges like Coinbase, and comes at a time when the $2.6 trillion crypto market is pushing back against legislative proposals aimed at combating illicit finance that would squeeze profits.