Andy Mukherjee: Would bitcoin’s pixie-dust maths work on Dalal Street?
Such is the hype around bitcoin that investors have been willing to pay $2 for $1 worth of the cryptocurrency though shares of MicroStrategy, a so-called ‘bitcoin treasury company’. An Indian company’s attempt to emulate this has been shot down. Is that a good thing?
Here’s a maths problem for you: suppose you buy gold worth ₹100 and store it in a pot. What is the immediate value of the pot? It’s ₹100, assuming there’s no wild price swing in gold. But suppose you buy bitcoin worth ₹100 and store it in a digital wallet. What’s the value of that wallet?