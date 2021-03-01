Bitcoin is not exactly immune to disputes over its protocols

First, some context. One wry criticism of Bitcoin is that its user base resembles the distribution of wealth in North Korea: Just 2% of Bitcoin accounts hold 95% of these tokens in circulation. While technically true, these figures are misleading. About 6.5 million Bitcoin addresses control at least $100 worth of Bitcoin, while 43 million users rely on Coinbase, a crypto exchange, to hold over $100 billion worth of it. The three largest Bitcoin addresses are controlled by crypto exchanges serving tens of millions of users. While Bitcoin makes it easy for anyone to be their own bank, the fact that the vast majority of its users prefer to let third parties take custody of their assets sort of defeats the purpose of a decentralized cryptocurrency.