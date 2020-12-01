Bitcoin’s corona boom and the future of money

The Bitcoin phenomenon may have ridden its way up on investor conservatism at the very opposite end of “modern monetary theory", by which money can limitlessly be issued until inflation breaks out, but central banks may be forced to reckon with it soon. While their initial response ranged from dismissal to denouncement, it now seems here to stay. Yet, its success should dismay us. Like gold, it serves no clear productive purpose. It is used by shady operators on the dark web, remains highly volatile, and has highly concentrated holdings. It could plausibly stay this way till 2140, when the last token is scheduled for mining. But, as India’s apex court ruled, there is no reason to ban the buying and selling of cryptocurrency. Central banks, however, may need to be more vigilant of their currencies’ real value, especially as Facebook seeks the approval of Swiss authorities for Libra, a “stablecoin" backed by the US dollar that it expects to launch in January. They may want to launch virtual money of their own, as the European Central Bank and others have proposed. What seems at stake here is the future of money, sovereign control over which is considered integral to economic management. But let regulation not scotch innovation.