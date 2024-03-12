Bitcoin’s bounce holds a lesson for central banks

That’s also what makes Bitcoin such an enigmatic artefact of the digital age. It began life as a medium of exchange, after all, a currency run by software beyond the reach of human control, aiming to challenge the fiat money issued by central banks. At its core lies a tribute to the monetarist theory of Milton Friedman, an economist who warned against the oversupply of currency. Issuers, he held, were given to printing an excess of it in the hope that such an easy-money policy would act as a stimulus for the economy. Although commerce can briefly be sped up this way, Friedman argued, it would eventually prove inflationary as economic agents will respond by pricing everything up, including wages. Inflated price expectations, thus, would take us back to square one. This didn’t mean that cash levels had to be held constant; just that any increase had to be kept in line with the economy’s capacity to generate real value. Else, too much money would go chasing too few goods and services. It’s another matter that central banks routinely use their interest rates—which serve to tighten or loosen lending—as policy tools for economic modulation. While this is a valid aim (within limits), critics believe it has been corrupted by a tendency to err in favour of growth over inflation, as seen in the gush of cheap credit let loose after almost every crisis. Currencies often get debased in the process. A way to end the follies of this temptation, argue crypto fans, is to have a kind of artificial intelligence do the job. Bitcoin, by design, cannot be oversupplied. In that sense, it holds up a mirror to the world’s monetary methods.

This argument must not be taken too far, though. Bitcoin supply is inflexible and thus not responsive to the needs of any economy. Moreover, in its potential use as a currency, the concept violates a key state monopoly, which explains the Reserve Bank of India’s discomfort with it. After the judiciary lifted RBI’s crypto curbs about half a decade ago, the government began to treat it like just another taxation target. The real significance of Bitcoin, though, lies in the popularity of its insurgency and the notice it has served central bankers everywhere.