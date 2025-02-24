BITs shouldn’t bite: Time to rework India’s approach to bilateral investment treaties
Summary
- It’s welcome that the government is ready to revise a treaty model that went awry in its treatment of investor-state disputes. We need to balance various interests and policy imperatives better.
India’s budget for 2025-26 lays out a two-pronged approach to enhancing foreign investments: revamping India’s model Bilateral Investment Treaty (BIT) to “encourage sustained foreign investment" and undertaking necessary “regulatory reforms" to ensure a light-touch regulatory framework based on principles and trust to “unleash productivity and employment." Both must go hand in hand.