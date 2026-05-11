For years, climate campaigners have claimed that our food supply is under grave threat from climate change caused by excessive fossil fuel use. Ironically, the war in West Asia is highlighting that the much bigger food challenge for the world is not having enough access to fossil fuels.
Bjorn Lomborg: The world abandons hydrocarbons at the risk of worsening food insecurity
SummaryIt has taken an eruption of war in West Asia to remind us of the role of natural gas in fertilizer production. Climate activists may not like to admit it, but if we decarbonize our economies too fast, we risk a drastic drop in food supply.
For years, climate campaigners have claimed that our food supply is under grave threat from climate change caused by excessive fossil fuel use. Ironically, the war in West Asia is highlighting that the much bigger food challenge for the world is not having enough access to fossil fuels.
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