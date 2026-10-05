Australia’s marine scientists recently released their annual audit of the Great Barrier Reef, and it contains news you almost certainly haven’t heard: coral cover held steady or increased across most of the reef. In the 40 years that scientists have systematically measured the reef, the five best years on record are the five most recent. That is the sound of a catastrophe not happening.
Bjorn Lomborg: The Great Barrier Reef isn't dying—although alarm ringers aren’t ready to admit it
SummaryThe reef’s record coral cover should end the alarms that ecologists routinely sound over its health. An ecosystem that has just delivered the five best years in its 40-year record is not on its deathbed.
Australia’s marine scientists recently released their annual audit of the Great Barrier Reef, and it contains news you almost certainly haven’t heard: coral cover held steady or increased across most of the reef. In the 40 years that scientists have systematically measured the reef, the five best years on record are the five most recent. That is the sound of a catastrophe not happening.
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