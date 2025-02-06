Mint Quick Edit | Is the BJP set to oust AAP in Delhi?
Summary
- Exit polls after its assembly polls suggest so. These are far from infallible, but the stakes are high and a BJP win would draw attention again to Delhi’s unusual statehood.
Exit polls after Assembly elections were held in Delhi on Wednesday show the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) winning power. To be sure, such polls have been way off the mark in recent times and sampling errors in India are common. So it’s important to wait for results of the vote count.