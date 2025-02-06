Mint Quick Edit | Is the BJP set to oust AAP in Delhi?

Also Read: National parties shoot for gold in battle for Delhi

Yet, should the forecasts turn out right, the BJP would oust the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), whose decade-long hold on Delhi had defied its political sway across India. It would mark its return to power in Delhi after more than two-and-a-half decades, since AAP had taken it from the Congress, which also had a long stint running this Union territory with state-like characteristics.

The swing in votes away from AAP would have to be large for it to lose, given the outsized 60-plus seat majority it has had. An AAP loss would be a significant blow to the political ambitions of its chief Arvind Kejriwal, who has often been pitched by his party as a potential national-level leader of an anti-BJP coalition.

This drove the stakes higher for India's ruling party than is usually the case for state-level polls. The irony is that Delhi lacks full statehood. How exactly this is interpreted would be watched closely if the BJP wins.