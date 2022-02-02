BJP government’s no better than UPA on fiscal correction

But thanks to the pandemic setting nought to all growth assumptions, all these targets have been given the go-by. The net result is that hardly any attention is now paid to a document that constitutes a vital part of the Budget Documents – The Statements of Fiscal Policy as required under the Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management Act, 2003. So much so that the document government states it is not proposing an amendment to FRBM law; nor is it making any fiscal projections for the year FY24 and FY25 in order ‘to ensure it retains the requisite fiscal flexibility to respond effectively to emerging contingencies till the pandemic-induced uncertainties ease’. However, in line with the commitment made in the budget for FY22, the government would pursue a broad path of fiscal consolidation to attain a level of fiscal deficit lower than 4.5% of GDP by FY26.