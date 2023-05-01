On Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Karnataka for the ninth time this year, holding a grand roadshow in Bengaluru as his Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) fights anti-incumbency. That Modi is staking so much of his political capital is not a surprise. It’s a tough election battle the BJP faces in the state that could also influence other state polls lined up this year as we head for general elections next. No chief minister has been able to retain power in Karnataka since Ramakrishna Hegde in 1985. So, the odds might be stacked against the BJP. It did overcome similar odds in Uttar Pradesh, where Yogi Adityanath won a second consecutive term, a first for any party since 1985. But southern politics differs, broadly. It privileges a local caste calculus over the party’s saffron appeal, and its strained relations with B.S. Yediyurappa may have weakened its Lingayat support. A stir of the Hindu right over Muslim students wearing headscarves or burkha in class and the party’s move to revoke a quota for this religious minority could be part of a larger attempt at majority consolidation.

The BJP’s tack may help divert attention from the record of its state government. In efforts to blot it, the Congress has been calling it a “40% commission sarkar," alleging it takes a slice of pelf on state contracts. Another BJP disadvantage might be its shift into central-show mode, as in most other states, with a local leadership vacuum after Yediyurappa’s sway was sought to be replaced with a sub-campaign focused on Lingayat teachings. The party has also faced exits amid dissent over candidacy tickets. Though he has been CM barely for two years, Basavaraj Bommai’s leadership hasn’t done much to bolster the party’s re-election chances either. That his party projects him as its next CM may well have more to do with avoiding a negative signal sent out than confidence in his leadership. With Modi leading the campaign, the BJP would hope that local discontent gets offset by the Prime Minister’s national appeal. To be sure, the ruling party did poll more than half the state’s votes in the 2019 national elections. So, its bet on Modi’s stewardship might actually be its best option.

What’s clearly working in favour of the BJP, though, is a divided opposition, with the Congress and Janata Dal (Secular) riven by internal fights and exits. The former was once a dominant party in the state, but has been struggling. With the BJP apparently on a back-foot and the JD(S) weakened, the Congress fancies a shot at power in Bengaluru. It has pitched for women’s votes, though the gender ratio of its ticket handouts is just as dismal as that of other parties. Also, a tussle for leadership between former CM Siddaramaiah and state unit president D.K. Shivakumar could roil its prospects. Although seen as the third player, the JD(S) would play a pivotal role in case neither of the top two wins a majority in the assembly. The fray also has the Aam Aadmi Party and Asaduddin Owaisi’s All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen, making political forecasts in times of change even more hazardous. Given its 2019 vote share, any further division of the opposition will aid the BJP. And with states like Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan and Telangana set for polls over the next few months, the outcome in Karnataka would impact morale on both sides of our basic political divide. The Right’s ascendancy from here on will track how well the BJP’s expansion strategy for the south is working.