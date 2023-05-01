BJP has plenty at stake in Karnataka elections

What’s clearly working in favour of the BJP, though, is a divided opposition, with the Congress and Janata Dal (Secular) riven by internal fights and exits. The former was once a dominant party in the state, but has been struggling. With the BJP apparently on a back-foot and the JD(S) weakened, the Congress fancies a shot at power in Bengaluru. It has pitched for women’s votes, though the gender ratio of its ticket handouts is just as dismal as that of other parties. Also, a tussle for leadership between former CM Siddaramaiah and state unit president D.K. Shivakumar could roil its prospects. Although seen as the third player, the JD(S) would play a pivotal role in case neither of the top two wins a majority in the assembly. The fray also has the Aam Aadmi Party and Asaduddin Owaisi’s All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen, making political forecasts in times of change even more hazardous. Given its 2019 vote share, any further division of the opposition will aid the BJP. And with states like Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan and Telangana set for polls over the next few months, the outcome in Karnataka would impact morale on both sides of our basic political divide. The Right’s ascendancy from here on will track how well the BJP’s expansion strategy for the south is working.

