Opinion
Black Friday deals this year did not get American customers to shop much
Summary
- Retailers will have to up their 'offer game' to boost sales this holiday season, with people still feeling the pressure of increased prices despite slowing inflation.
It’s not just you. This holiday season feels a little ho-hum. Sure, tree decorations still sparkle, hot chocolate is still sweet and the wind is a little chillier. But the shopping—the crux of American winter holiday culture—has not started off so bright.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more