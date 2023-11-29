Black Friday deals this year did not get American customers to shop much

Instead, businesses have invested more in personalized promotions for rewards members and strategically discounted goods in hopes shoppers would be compelled to buy while also not squeezing retailers’ profit margins, said Julie Van Ullen, chief revenue officer of cash-back shopping platform Rakuten Rewards, a subsidiary of internet services company Rakuten Group, Inc. So far, modest markdowns have resulted in a dull holiday deals season for shoppers. As much as excessive buying has come to define what it means to be ‘American’ for many, discount hunting has also become intrinsic to consumption in the US. The internet, with price-tracking tools and endless social media platforms, has made it easier to find out quickly if you’re being duped on a sale.

