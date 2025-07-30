Jaspreet Bindra: The 2026 Impact Summit could become the Bretton Woods of AI
The global conclave scheduled in New Delhi would mark a historic moment if India lays down how artificial intelligence (AI) should serve humanity. Ethics must meet execution, safety should meet scale and AI needs governance.
Earlier this year, I visited Bletchley Park, the beautifully preserved lodge in England where during World War II, Alan Turing and his fellow codebreakers decoded not just ciphers, but the very nature of machine logic. Many believe that it was this decoding of German cryptic messages that won the war for the Allies. Almost 75 years later, in the chill of an English autumn in 2023, world leaders, scientists and tech CEOs gathered there to defuse another looming conflict.