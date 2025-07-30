Jaspreet Bindra: The 2026 Impact Summit could become the Bretton Woods of AI

By 2026, we will likely have seen new versions of GPT, Gemini and Claude, which will be even more powerful, agentic and embedded. The guard-rails we set now will shape not just product design, but societal outcomes. We have to decide whether AI will amplify inequity or bridge it, empower individuals or surveil them, and will it accelerate development or deepen divides. India’s summit, then, is not just another event. It’s a platform from which a new kind of global AI diplomacy can be launched.