Bling battle: Yes, US luxury brands can take on European labels
Summary
- Coach and Ralph Lauren have shown they have what it takes. Their pricey European rivals seem to have priced themselves out of key consumer segments in the US.
My boyfriend, a menswear afficionado, is obsessed with Ralph Lauren. Now, as the brand has polished its image, so is everyone else. That has enabled it, as well as Coach owner Tapestry, to outperform some European rivals. This is a dramatic reversal of fortune compared with a decade ago, but it’s one that has a solid chance of enduring, even as the luxury giants decide they want their middle-class customers back.