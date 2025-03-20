Bling battle: Yes, US luxury brands can take on European labels

The two US companies have benefited from rampant price hikes by industry behemoths like Gucci and Prada which have alienated many customers. Shoppers have now turned to Ralph Lauren, which ranges from the top-end Purple Label to the premium Polo, as well as Coach, which is perceived as value for money, especially now that it is trendy. That their biggest market, North America, is also leading the luxury revival, has created a rare window of opportunity for these semi-luxury names.

But this window may be closing. With the likes of LVMH attempting to recapture those they've priced out and US consumers looking more fragile, Ralph Lauren and Tapestry will have to prove their renaissance is more than being in the right place at the right time.

The odds are good, as their current success was not due to chance. Both companies have been repositioning for years. Ralph Lauren, under Patrice Louvet, CEO since 2017, and the creative direction of its founder, has been moving closer to its European rivals.

It has focused on making its best-known products better, including cable-knit sweaters, blazers and chinos, invested in its own shops and website, and cut back on selling apparel elsewhere. In third-party stores, it has upgraded the selection and experience. Even outlet stores, which play an important but undisclosed role in the business, have become more attractive places to shop. Plus, effective marketing, such as dressing the US Olympic and Paralympic teams and a successful hospitality business, have created buzz around the brand.

It’s a similar picture at Tapestry. CEO Joanne Crevoiserat, who took the helm in 2020, put connecting with consumers, particularly Gen-Z, at the heart of her strategy. This has paid off, with compelling products such as the Tabby bag and most recently the Brooklyn, which has gained the top spot in fashion platform Lyst’s most recent index of the hottest items. Its cherry bag charm underlines another Gen-Z trend that Coach has been quick to jump on.

Consequently, both Ralph Lauren and Coach have been able to expand sales while cutting back on discounting, raising the average price at which products are sold, and bolstering profits.

European competitors are now realizing they pushed prices too far. One of the most striking examples is Louis Vuitton's re-issue of its collaboration with Japanese artist Takashi Murakami. While many items still retail for thousands of dollars, the line also includes cheaper small leather goods. Advertising featuring actor Zendaya tap into Gen Z's 2000s nostalgia, while a recent pop-up in London took a leaf from Ralph Lauren's book with an Instagram-friendly café.

Amid concerns that the US consumer is starting to crack and the turmoil of tariffs, it’s little wonder that shares in both Ralph Lauren and Tapestry have slumped over the past few weeks.

But US luxury can hold its own.

At Ralph Lauren, women’s apparel is a significant opportunity alongside handbags, with the popularity of the $500 Polo ID bag boding well. While North America accounted for about 47% of revenue in the last quarter, there is scope to expand in Europe and Asia. Longer term, Ralph Lauren could push further into hospitality, for example adding hotels to its restaurants and more than 30 Ralph’s Coffee outposts.

Coach, meanwhile, released its New York range—including the Brooklyn and the Empire—last fall. Another blockbuster would provide a fresh avenue for growth. It's notable that Empire models costing around $700 and $900 have proven popular, potentially giving it scope to stretch its prices, but it must not make the same errors as its loftier peers. Sister brand Kate Spade's sales are still falling. If Crevoiserat can follow the Coach playbook, she could finally fix the label. It also recently agreed to sell shoe brand Stuart Weitzman.

Right now, there are more pressing matters, such as meeting demand for some of its hottest bags, as my boyfriend pointed out. The viral Empire Carryall in a deep burgundy that he has been eyeing for months is still sold out. When a Coach bag is as much of a must-have as an Hermes Birkin or The Row’s Margaux, it suggests American luxury can survive the coming bling battle. ©Bloomberg