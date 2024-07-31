Paper to digital: Raipur shows the way in using blockchain for citizen services
SummaryBlockchain technology, initially designed for cryptocurrency transactions, is now being used to secure real estate data in Raipur. Discover how this innovation could revolutionize administrative efficiency and reduce fraud.
Raipur, the capital of Chhattisgarh, is at the forefront of using digital technology for the management of real estate transactions. The Raipur Municipal Corporation (RMC) has partnered with Airchains, a leading blockchain solutions provider, to secure real estate data on a blockchain platform.