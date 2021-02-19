Blockchain mustn’t get blocked: Regulate but do not ban Bitcoin

This step has many ramifications. One is how it will kill innovation. Blockchain, along with artificial intelligence, augmented/virtual reality and internet of things, is seen as a technology that will shape the future. India has more than 30,000 blockchain innovators and practitioners, according to Akshay Aggarwal, founder of Blockchained India, and they will now be looking at moving out to friendlier regimes like the US, Switzerland, Singapore and Estonia. International tech companies will freeze blockchain and crypto-exchange investments and the step will undermine India’s reputation as a technology hub. India is the second-largest Bitcoin trading nation in Asia, and all those trades will move to overseas exchanges. The thing with digital technology is that you actually cannot shut it down. It just moves elsewhere. To shut down cryptocurrency, you will have to shut down the internet. Sumit Gupta, chief executive officer, CoinDCX, notes that China has large crypto trading and mining operations, and an Indian ban on Bitcoin will leave that space open for it. Also, Bitcoin is called ‘digital gold’ for a reason—it is limited, fungible, and a potential store of value. If this were to emerge as a global currency reserve, as gold did in the previous century, a ban could be suicidal.