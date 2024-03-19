Blockchains can solve the problem of Big Tech’s power

So, what is this ‘computer’ he is referring to? All computers are, he argues, nothing more than “state machines"—devices that store information and can make changes to the ‘state’ of that information. The computers we know and most commonly use are physical devices—laptops, desktops, mobile phones—on which we store information, and, by using various programmes and applications, manipulate that information to generate outcomes. But we also use various forms of virtual computers: state machines that exist solely in software. The best examples of this are modern web applications that allow us to both store data and perform complex computations on that data without ever leaving the browser.