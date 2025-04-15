Mint Quick Edit | Space tourism: Can Isro beat Blue Origin?
Summary
- Katy Perry was in the spotlight for roaring off into space with five other women aboard a Blue Origin craft. As space tourism looks set to blast off, can Isro play this market’s fare-price disruptor?
In 1963, when the Soviet Union launched Valentina Tereshkova into space as the first woman to make such a visit, it was understood she was a trained astronaut (or cosmonaut). Now that Jeff Bezos-owned Blue Origin has taken an all-female crew on a sub-orbital space flight, the spotlight has been on its most famous member, Katy Perry, a pop singer.