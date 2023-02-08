BMC’s mishandling of Mumbai is a cautionary tale

At the same time, crucial work needs to be done at the national level to improve city infrastructure and urban governance. Local governments in India are understaffed and underfunded compared to those in, say, the OECD countries or China. In India, local governments account for only 3% of total government expenditure. The comparable figures for the US and China are 27% and 51%. Of course, these figures reflect the responsibilities discharged by the different levels of government and the fiscal capacity of each level of government.

