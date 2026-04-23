The sudden exit of a chairperson is often accompanied by off-the-shelf explanations like ‘personal reasons’, ‘strategic realignment’ or the pursuit of ‘other opportunities.’ The recent abrupt resignation of HDFC Bank’s chair was a reminder that at the summit of corporate power, where the air is thin and minutes are curated, such reasons are rarely taken at face value.
Board chairs are not assembled from Ikea boxes: Corporate India must learn the art of succession
SummaryShock exits mustn’t happen but they do. This should nudge companies to get their succession planning right. The chairperson’s role is pivotal, yet training often resembles Ikea instructions. Here are two traps that must be avoided.
The sudden exit of a chairperson is often accompanied by off-the-shelf explanations like ‘personal reasons’, ‘strategic realignment’ or the pursuit of ‘other opportunities.’ The recent abrupt resignation of HDFC Bank’s chair was a reminder that at the summit of corporate power, where the air is thin and minutes are curated, such reasons are rarely taken at face value.
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