Board diversity can catalyse business success
Summary
- Studies find a positive correlation between the proportion of women on boards and performance metrics like return on assets or equity. What’s lagging is the mindset shift needed for diversity to fulfill its promise.
In the modern workplace, the impact of board diversity on enterprise performance is of high relevance. The term ‘board diversity’ describes the presence of people from different backgrounds in a company’s leadership, including but not limited to gender, caste, age and professional expertise. This variety affects a company’s overall performance and sustainability significantly.