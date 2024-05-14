Board diversity can catalyse business success

A Credit Suisse study discovered that average RoE and RoA were higher in businesses with more gender-diverse boards. It is found that diverse boards are better at refuting presumptions, bringing new viewpoints to the table, producing better judgements and driving creative problem-solving. They also often benefit from a deeper comprehension of markets. Diverse boards tend to interact with a wider set of stakeholders, carry out efficient supervision and searching for alternate funding sources to avoid debt, the latter perhaps because of diverse views on risk.