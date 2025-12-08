Large corporations are not governed for profitable quarters alone, but for business continuity. And when a company that carries a majority share of national air traffic suffers a system-wide breakdown, questions must be asked beyond operational factors. In particular, of board accountability.
Boardrooms must not be caught dozing over risks: The IndiGo fiasco ought to splash them awake
SummaryWas IndiGo’s board monitoring risks and resilience? Did growth overshadow other imperatives? The stunning system-wide chaos that shook an airline that dominates air travel in India calls for an institutional soul-search.
