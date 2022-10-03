Bodily autonomy: Let’s aim for faster progress

The SC ruling is path-breaking on several counts. For one, it extends safe abortion access under the MTP Act to queer and trans-people, and not just cis-gender women. Next, it places a woman’s will and agency at the centre of abortion access. “The decision to carry the pregnancy to its full term or terminate it is firmly rooted in the right to bodily autonomy and decisional autonomy of the pregnant woman," the court said. Finally, it ripples out into other aspects of intimate personal relationships, making this a ruling with far-reaching implications. It does so by placing abortion access and the right to take decisions about women’s bodies in a broader framework of constitutional rights. Under Indian penal law, abortion is barred, but the MTP Act carves out exceptions, making abortion available to women under certain conditions such as sexual assault, among others. The SC ruling recognizes that even married women qualify for this. Marital rape is not a crime in India. This is partly a legacy of colonial law, which conceived of marriage as a contract in which women permanently sign away sexual consent to husbands. There is enough evidence, however, to show that women face routine sexual violence at home. Politically, it is a fraught subject, given the paranoia that outlawing marital rape might lead to a breakdown of marriage. But, even as the apex court waits to hear a challenge to the impunity husbands have, last week’s ruling signals a rethink within the judiciary.