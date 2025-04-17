Beyond Boeing: Why India should inspect, not ignore, China’s C919 aircraft
Summary
- India’s aviation regulator should assess the airworthiness of China’s C919 aircraft—a move that could boost India’s global credibility and signal its strategic independence in a market long dominated by Boeing and Airbus.
India’s aviation regulator should initiate the process of testing the airworthiness of China-built mid-range passenger aircraft C919. This would be a subtle hint that India is not exactly pleased with the tariff war that US President Donald Trump has declared against the world, despite the muted official response from New Delhi. Such a move would signal that India is capable of taking measures that impact the US economy and American companies without being abrasive or loud.