Boeing heard all the warnings but just didn’t listen to its people
Summary
- The plane-maker’s woes reflect a failure to clear wax from the ears of top managers. Executives need to listen better and show that they are doing so.
The strange thing about Boeing’s crisis is that so many people saw it coming—and tried to stop it. The planemaker’s safety problems have been obvious since two 737Max jets crashed in late 2018 and early 2019, killing 346 people. Boeing’s engineers were warning managers of potential quality problems as far back as 2001. But Boeing executives must not have listened and the 737Max crashes apparently weren’t a loud enough wake-up call.