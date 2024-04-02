Boeing heard all the warnings but just didn’t listen to its people

Reversing any decades-long erosion in corporate culture requires bold gestures. Executives need to listen better and demonstrate that they are doing so. One way for Boeing to do that would be to relocate the company’s corporate headquarters back closer to its main manufacturing centres in Washington. This was actually proposed by a shareholder earlier this year, but shot down by Boeing’s board. That was a mistake. The 2001 decision to move its headquarters from Seattle to Chicago—and then to Arlington, Virginia, in 2022—has gone down in corporate lore as a big disaster. The initial relocation was justified by then-CEO Phil Condit saying it would prevent the “corporate centre" from getting “drawn into day-to-day business operations." But it’s clear that’s exactly where the corporate centre needs to be.