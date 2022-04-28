Forget the basement window. Boeing has somehow managed to fall out of a dungeon. Some three years after a second Boeing 737Max crashed and prompted a worldwide grounding of the best-selling jet, nary a quarter has passed without some kind of fresh bad news out of the planemaker. Takes its first-quarter results. It burned through $3.6 billion of cash in the first three months of 2022, as inventories of undeliverable 787 Dreamliner planes piled up amid regulatory scrutiny of production processes and tiny wrinkles in the carbon fibre frame. The planemaker has submitted a 787 certification plan to the Federal Aviation Administration and is conducting test flights, but it remains unclear when it will hand over planes to customers again. Meanwhile, its efforts to clear a glut of 737Max inventory and ramp up production of new jets have been complicated by delays in resuming deliveries to China. Covid lockdowns have undercut demand for new jets there, while it probes a crash last month of an older 737 model.

But that’s not all. Boeing also delayed the commercial rollout of its jumbo 777X until 2025, a reflection of the additional hoops it needs to jump through to get new aircraft certified by cautious regulators in the wake of the 737Max crisis. The company will pause production on the passenger version of the 777X through 2023 to avoid building yet more inventory. This will result in $1.5 billion of abnormal costs beginning in the second quarter and continuing until manufacturing resumes. Boeing also took a combined $1 billion in charges in its defence unit to reflect higher costs and delays in the development of next-gen Air Force One jets and supply-chain constraints and inflation in the T-7A Red Hawk trainer programme. It’s the latest evidence that the company’s strategy of bidding low for fixed-cost defence programmes on the expectation that future service work and its commercial business would provide enough of a cash-flow and profit cushion was ill-advised.

Cowen analyst Cai Von Rumohr called it a “deck-clearing" quarter. Boeing isn’t alone in reporting noisy results as inflation bites, supply chain constraints linger and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and China’s lockdowns create fresh challenges. But the problem is Boeing has cleared the deck in quite a few quarters in recent years, and it’s still far from certain that this is the last of it. Aerospace should be a bright spot in the industrial economy right now: Business travel demand is starting to catch up with the robust leisure recovery, fuelling demand. It’s hard for Boeing to take advantage of that encouraging backdrop, though, when it’s still spending so much time dealing with the consequences of its past poor decisions.

“Do you have to restructure the engineering organization? Really what’s going on there? I struggle to think of a programme that you guys haven’t taken a charge on," Bank of America analyst Ron Epstein said on Boeing’s earnings call.

Boeing chief executive Dave Calhoun defended the company’s efforts to enhance safety-management protocols in its engineering ranks and improve accountability and pushed back on the idea that the current challenges reflect engineering shortfalls. He acknowledged, though, that he would have made different choices with regard to defence programmes. The regulatory certification process is also simply “different" in the wake of the Max crisis, he said. “It’s changed. It’s got to be thorough and it’s got to be good." Indeed, Boeing isn’t going to get anywhere by trying to hurry the FAA at this point, but that doesn’t make its other woes any less frustrating for shareholders.

There’s no obvious singular misstep or individual to blame for those, despite efforts of the US Justice Department to pin the Max crisis on the company’s former chief technical pilot. A federal jury in Texas last month acquitted Mark Forkner of charges that he deceived FAA officials in their evaluation of the Max and development of pilot-training requirements. Former CEO Dennis Muilenburg shoulders a fair share of responsibility, but so too does the board that approved the choices that led to this cascade. Current CEO Calhoun sat on that board for a decade before he moved into the top job. It would be a stretch to call his tenure a success, but it’s equally hard to pinpoint any specific thing he should have done differently.

The deferred prosecution agreement that Boeing entered into with the Justice Department over the Max crisis concluded that “misconduct was neither pervasive across the organization, nor undertaken by a large number of employees, nor facilitated by senior management." Boeing’s prolonged and extensive challenges suggest that the reality is the opposite. There’s no easy way out for it, but investors always have the choice to invest elsewhere in the aerospace sector. Many appear to be doing just that. Boeing shares slumped after its latest earnings update. ©bloomberg

Brooke Sutherland is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist covering deals and industrial companies.