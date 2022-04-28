Boeing is having a tough time flying past 737Max turbulence

Forget the basement window. Boeing has somehow managed to fall out of a dungeon. Some three years after a second Boeing 737Max crashed and prompted a worldwide grounding of the best-selling jet, nary a quarter has passed without some kind of fresh bad news out of the planemaker. Takes its first-quarter results. It burned through $3.6 billion of cash in the first three months of 2022, as inventories of undeliverable 787 Dreamliner planes piled up amid regulatory scrutiny of production processes and tiny wrinkles in the carbon fibre frame. The planemaker has submitted a 787 certification plan to the Federal Aviation Administration and is conducting test flights, but it remains unclear when it will hand over planes to customers again. Meanwhile, its efforts to clear a glut of 737Max inventory and ramp up production of new jets have been complicated by delays in resuming deliveries to China. Covid lockdowns have undercut demand for new jets there, while it probes a crash last month of an older 737 model.

