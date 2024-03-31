Boeing needs a radical board shake-up to regain its altitude

The Boeing board had made some progress on the governance front since the 2018 and 2019 737 Max crashes. An analysis by Harvard Business Review found that the board lacked technical expertise at the time. With three of the company’s 13 board members also serving on the Caterpillar board and two on the Marriott board, Boeing’s directors at the very least had the appearance of the kind of cosy interpersonal relationships that make objectivity difficult. Meanwhile, the company’s audit committee was responsible for overseeing risk, but its remit was to oversee the financial kind rather than safety. The board has since set up a safety committee and refreshed its membership. Since the start of 2020, four board members with at least 11-year tenures have departed.