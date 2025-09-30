Boeing’s scramble to ramp up production mustn’t go with reduced regulatory oversight
Boeing is racing to roll out more aircraft in response to demand, but the FAA is prematurely returning some certification authority to the company. Given its record on aircraft safety—especially the 737 Max scandal—this could be risky.
Boeing has been getting a flood of aircraft orders, partly because of White House jawboning during tariff negotiations. US President Donald Trump has championed Boeing as the driver of aerospace exports, one of the few industries in which the US has a trade surplus.