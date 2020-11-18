Boeing’s 737 Max is coming back. Is the world ready for it?

It’s not clear how Boeing rectifies this problem. Reuters reports that the Max brand name may be phased out over time, but what the company really needs is a new jet that's better than anything Airbus has on offer. The Wall Street Journal has reported that Boeing is gauging interest in a new commercial aircraft that would bridge the gap between the Max and the company’s larger 787 Dreamliner. But Airbus is already selling longer-range versions of its A320 model that fill this niche to some extent. It's unlikely that the technology exists yet to make significant enough improvements on Airbus's designs; that may require advancements in hybrid or electric engines, which could take decades to come to fruition. But all of this is moot until Boeing starts bringing in cash again. It’s burned through more than $15 billion so far this year and had $61 billion of debt at the end of the third quarter.