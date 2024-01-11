Boeing seems unable to keep up with its rival Airbus
Summary
- An Alaska Airlines Boeing 737 Max mishap has revived safety concerns. It would be ironic if Airbus were to adopt Boeing’s focus on shareholder returns.
When Boeing was building a seemingly unassailable position in commercial aviation in the 1960s and 70s, passengers’ faith in its relentless focus on quality inspired the slogan “If it ain’t Boeing, I ain’t going." After the latest calamity to befall the company—the in-flight blowout of a 737 Max door plug of a plane operated by Alaska Airlines that fortunately wasn’t fatal, unlike the two crashes involving 737 Max jets in 2018 and 2019— aviation needs a new catchphrase that encapsulates Boeing’s shattered safety reputation and the ascendance of its sole big rival. This flier suggests, “If it ain’t Airbus, the regular bus will do just fine."