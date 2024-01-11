Boeing seems unable to keep up with its rival Airbus

Airbus’s rise reminds me of the allegory of the tortoise and the hare. For a long time, investors were transfixed by Boeing’s superior financial performance which Airbus struggled to match. The European company was formed via the merger of assorted national aerospace units, meaning Airbus’ factories were spread across several countries and governments were always interfering to ensure they weren’t disadvantaged. Though it enjoyed impressive sales success, thanks to innovations such as fly-by-wire, Airbus was forever engulfed with international bribery allegations or financial albatrosses such as the A380 superjumbo. But Airbus’ persistence paved the way for the mess Boeing is in today. The 2010 launch of a more fuel-efficient version of the single-aisle A320 known as the Neo prompted its archrival to hurry its riposte, the 737 Max, leading to design compromises that may have played a role in the two crashes.