Boeing’s teary CEO pulled off a delicate balance in his contrition
Summary
- Corporate apologies are harder to make than one may think. Research says that emotional displays can be risky if they seem put-on but helpful if done earnestly and backed by a credible commitment to make amends.
Boeing Chief Executive Officer Dave Calhoun got emotional at an all-hands meeting as he described the hole blown into the side of one of his company’s planes. I admit to being sceptical when I first read about his public display of feelings. “Oh, come on," I thought, “Just fix the planes." Then I watched the video.