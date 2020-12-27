Bond Boom Comes to America’s Colleges and Universities

Bond Boom Comes to America’s Colleges and Universities6 min read . 12:44 PM IST
- Eyeing low rates and financial pressure tied to Covid-19, higher-education institutions are issuing a record amount of debt this year
Faced with a rapid deterioration in their finances in 2020, America’s colleges and universities issued a record amount of bonds this year.
It is a stressful time for higher education. The coronavirus pandemic worsened existing pressures on tuition and auxiliary revenue, with international students opting to study outside the U.S. and money from room and board drying up as schools keep classes online. At the same time, demand for financial aid and costs related to providing protective gear and Covid-19 testing have jumped.
