Bond Boom Comes to America's Colleges and Universities
Brown University students

Bond Boom Comes to America’s Colleges and Universities

6 min read . 12:44 PM IST The Wall Street Journal

  • Eyeing low rates and financial pressure tied to Covid-19, higher-education institutions are issuing a record amount of debt this year

Faced with a rapid deterioration in their finances in 2020, America’s colleges and universities issued a record amount of bonds this year.

It is a stressful time for higher education. The coronavirus pandemic worsened existing pressures on tuition and auxiliary revenue, with international students opting to study outside the U.S. and money from room and board drying up as schools keep classes online. At the same time, demand for financial aid and costs related to providing protective gear and Covid-19 testing have jumped.

