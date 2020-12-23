Bond traders’ hot tip for next year? Buy stocks

Rick Rieder, BlackRock Inc.’s chief investment officer of global fixed income and head of the global allocation team, sees individual investors who allocate 60% to stocks and 40% to bonds coming to the same conclusion. “For a traditional 60-40, if a lot of the 40 is getting you zero to negative return, holding more cash and moving more to equities or private, less-liquid alternatives, that’s going to keep going," he said in an interview. “The yields we’re financing companies at today is not a normalized condition. Part of why I think equities will continue to run higher is it’s allowing companies to spend on capex, M&A, R&D — it’s just a direct injection of enterprise value for these companies with where they can borrow."