Yield signal: India’s market for bonds has a mind of its own
Rising bond yields in India reflect fears that new macroeconomic realities will enlarge the government’s fiscal deficit and increase public borrowing. The Reserve Bank of India should resist the urge to intervene beyond a point.
The rise in bond yields over the past few days demonstrates the power of market forces. Or, more precisely, of the bond market. By the end of August, the yield on the benchmark 10-year government bond (G-Sec) had risen to 6.6%, hovering near its highest level since 27 March, despite India’s upbeat first-quarter GDP growth number (7.8%) and the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) benign inflation outlook.