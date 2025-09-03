Yield signal: India’s market for bonds has a mind of its own

At the cost of accepting ‘defeat’ should that curve refuse to flatten on its own, it would do well to recall the wry observation of a one-time White House advisor, James Carville: “I used to think if there was reincarnation, I wanted to come back as the president or the Pope or a .400 baseball hitter. But now I want to come back as the bond market. You can intimidate everybody." This, it would seem, includes governments and central banks.