Bonds overtake banks in funding for corporates

Traditionally, banks have been the larger source of funds for corporates. So much so that in November 2018, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) brought a circular that large corporates should raise at least 25% of incremental borrowings through debt securities. The objective was to broad-base and not rely on bank funding only. Today, more money is being raised by corporates through bond issuances than through bank loans. We will discuss why, but first let’s look at the data.

The quantum of outstanding corporate bonds, as on 31 March 2020, was ₹32.54 trillion, up from ₹31.44 trillion as on 31 December 2019. This went up to ₹33.23 trillion on 30 June 2020, as per Sebi data. Since 31 March, this is an increase of ₹69,000 crore. This is remarkable, given that April-June was the quarter of lockdown and economic slowdown. Outstanding bank credit, which was ₹103.7 trillion in March 2020, fell to ₹102.5 trillion in June 2020. However, this is not to be compared with the data on corporate bonds because the bank credit data includes credit to all sectors such as industry, services, retail and agriculture. To get a sense on comparative numbers, we will take credit to industry and services (which includes NBFCs) to represent loans to the corporate sector. It has eased from ₹55 trillion in March 2020 to ₹54 trillion in June and further to ₹53.5 trillion in September 2020. However, personal loans have increased from ₹25.54 trillion in March to ₹25.72 trillion in September.

What’s driving bonds over bank funding? Corporate bond yields have eased by virtue of Reserve Bank of India’s rate cuts and liquidity infusion. Ten-year maturity AAA-rated corporate bond yield has eased from 6.95% in March to 6.75% in June and to 6.49% in October, as per data from Care Ratings. AA-rated corporate bond yield has moved from 7.67% in March to 7.7% in June but eased to 7.25% in October. Easing bond yields have made it gainful for corporates to access the bond markets. For a perspective, bank lending rates have come down as well. For public sector banks, the weighted average lending rate (WALR) has eased from 8.64% in March to 8.22% in June to 8.12% in September. For private sector banks, WALR has eased from 9.29% in March to 8.74% in June to 8.66% in September.

This brings us to the juncture of comparison of cost of funding for corporates, between banks and bonds. As per Care Ratings data, if you compare bond (with credit rating AAA to AA-) yields with WALR, bonds are more cost-efficient. Compare bonds (rated AAA to AA) with MCLR (marginal cost of funds-based lending rate), and the outcome is similar. Apart from bond yields being lower than bank funding, RBI accommodation has played a role. Various targeted long-term repo operations have made easy funds available to banks for buying corporate bonds, at the prevailing repo rate. This was in a way “free money"—the margin between repo rate (cost of the money) and bond investment rate (much higher than repo rate) was for banks to keep. The amount outstanding in LTRO and TLTRO as on date is ₹1.14 trillion.

From a macro perspective, what the authorities wanted to achieve through a mandate issued two years ago, has been done through market dynamics. Going forward, banking resources will be in demand from corporates rated less than AA. As the economy recovers, and when capacity addition comes back among entrepreneurs, bank funding is also expected to pick up. What does this mean for you and me? It’s a macro, long-term impact that the bond market is getting broad-based with more issuers, more issuances, leading to better information disclosure. Even banks are preferring investment in bonds as it’s flexible. Bank lending is one-to-one, not saleable in the secondary market. For listed bonds, there is information disclosure to the exchange, as per regulations, leading to transparency. For investment in bonds directly or through mutual funds, a broader market is desirable. The hindrance that remains is that participants are largely wholesale or institutional and retail participation is limited. Of late, awareness about direct investment in bonds is increasing through certain service providers offering investment in bonds.

Joydeep Sen is a corporate trainer (debt markets) and author

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.