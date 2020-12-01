Bonds overtake banks in funding for corporates

From a macro perspective, what the authorities wanted to achieve through a mandate issued two years ago, has been done through market dynamics. Going forward, banking resources will be in demand from corporates rated less than AA. As the economy recovers, and when capacity addition comes back among entrepreneurs, bank funding is also expected to pick up. What does this mean for you and me? It’s a macro, long-term impact that the bond market is getting broad-based with more issuers, more issuances, leading to better information disclosure. Even banks are preferring investment in bonds as it’s flexible. Bank lending is one-to-one, not saleable in the secondary market. For listed bonds, there is information disclosure to the exchange, as per regulations, leading to transparency. For investment in bonds directly or through mutual funds, a broader market is desirable. The hindrance that remains is that participants are largely wholesale or institutional and retail participation is limited. Of late, awareness about direct investment in bonds is increasing through certain service providers offering investment in bonds.