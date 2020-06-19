Book review | India Unlimited - Reclaiming The Lost Glory by Arvind Panagariya

His diagnosis of the challenges in agriculture - and concomitant prescriptions - have been partially addressed with the slew of farm sector reforms unveiled in the Atmanirbhar Bharat package. While pointing to the preponderance of minuscule, sub-scale firms in the manufacturing and services sectors, Panagariya marshalls data to construct forceful arguments in favour of the need for labour-intensive, export-driven manufacturing, noting that achieving “rapid prosperity" for the large agricultural workforce would require its migration into other sectors of the economy. He has been able to bring out the interconnectedness of sectors, where reforms in one sector alone may not suffice and factor market reforms too need to be carried out alongside sectoral measures. It is important to see things through such a holistic lens, and sector specialists frequently don’t do so.