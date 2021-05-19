A heavy burden of government debt, fiscal profligacy, runaway inflation and weak economic growth are the usual recipe for a sovereign credit-rating cut. But a pathogen that shook us all up is poised to throw yet another measure into the cauldron: public investment in healthcare. The covid pandemic has hit economic output across the world and taken at least 3.4 million lives—with its real toll estimated at around 10 million by The Economist—in less than a year-and-a-half. So, the proposition that how credit-worthy a country is must depend partly on how healthy it can keep its people should surprise nobody. In this case, the wave that engulfs us need not even recede for it to reveal how bare-boned which nation is. Such a proposal was voiced on Tuesday by former Italian PM Mario Monti, who heads a panel of the World Health Organization on health and sustainable development. He called for a rating downgrade of countries that invest too little in public health and proposed a new global institution that flags risks to financial stability caused by healthcare failures. “A pandemic like this one poses huge threats not just to financial stability," he said, “but to the whole economic and financial system." Global rating agencies are likely to concur. As a country that has seen a heavy price exacted by decades of under-investment in its health infrastructure, India’s response should be to accept that rationale and act accordingly.

Monti’s perspective may seem rather too ‘European’ in its emphasis on the state’s role in healthcare, and there exist many admirers of the American model that largely leaves this responsibility to a private market. Yet, we need not compare the pandemic data of Europe and the US to acknowledge that emerging economies like ours simply cannot go the latter’s way, given how the incentives of profit, insurance and patents in the US have combined to elevate costs. As covid has shown, cheap and equitable access to services is vital to our collective welfare. We should also resist any urge to criticize the use of health outlays for credit evaluations as unfair. The Economic Survey released by our government earlier this year gave needless space to a weakly-justified contention of a bias displayed by global rating agencies. In contrast, the studies cited by it to argue that higher debt borne by an emerging economy on the move could enhance growth (under some conditions) did carry conviction. This exposition, coupled with covid exigencies, could mean that while credit evaluators take a dim view of our creaky health set-up, should they revise their rating formulas, they will also offer us more leeway on fiscal enlargement for corrective action.

Credit ratings matter to any capital-deficient country in need of foreign inflows. As of now, India has an investment-grade rating from all three major rating firms—Moody’s, Fitch and S&P Global. But we have barely made that grade. Our economic outlook has taken a gloomy turn, growth impulses have weakened, and a downward slip could send out distress signals and start turning global funds away. We have no word yet of a new credit calculus, but we can’t afford to lose time in cranking up our health infrastructure. This must be done not just to fend off a downgrade, but also to secure lives and livelihoods. The sooner our finance ministry shuffles the 2021-22 budget for this, the better. A country with the wherewithal to keep its citizens safe will attract more inflows. And India must always count as one.

