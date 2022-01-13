Boosting vaccination rates: Lessons from behavioural economics

India, like many other countries, operates an opt-in system where people must explicitly agree to donate their organs, typically while applying for a driving license. The tick-box to confirm your consent is empty at first, establishing a default option - no - for those who are in a rush or simply don’t want to think about it too much. Even if everyone would like to donate their organs, many end up not ticking the box for one reason or another. Understanding the power of choice architecture, countries like Colombia and Wales have switched from a system where citizens opt-in to donate organs after death to a system where people can opt-out. After Wales switched from opt-in to opt-out in 2015, there was an increase in consent rates from 58% to 77% over four years.