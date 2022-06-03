Boots bid is a test for RIL to manage skills and cultures

Boots doesn’t fit this pattern of buys to bolster domestic businesses. It is a High Street retailer with a chain of 2,200 stores, struggling with rising costs in traditional High Street retail as well as falling footfalls. While there are some synergies with Reliance’s domestic foray into online pharma retail, Boots will offer other challenges to Reliance, not the least of them being cultural differences and operating an international consumer-facing business that is well outside its comfort zone of energy and infrastructure. Even Walgreens, which grew into a pharmacy behemoth through mergers and acquisitions of chains that were themselves created through M&As, integrating the 173-year-old Boots – it opened its thousandth store as far back as 1933 – was a tough challenge. How Reliance absorbs Boots will be a test case for whether Reliance emerges as a true core sector-to-consumers conglomerate. Boots' bid marks a new direction in Reliance’s acquisition spree. It’ll be a massive boost to retail for RIL, but equally a test of management skills, and cultures.